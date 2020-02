Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 02:18 Hits: 1

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is demanding that Attorney General William Barr testify publicly over the Justice Department's decision to reduce the recommended sentence for Trump associate Roger Stone. Harris is asking Senate Judiciary...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/482687-harris-demands-barr-testify-over-roger-stone-sentence-recommendation