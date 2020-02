Articles

Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020

Sen. Bernie Sanders won narrowly, but can he expand his base? Pete Buttigieg again did well, but in another largely white state. And the story of the night was Sen. Amy Klobuchar's third-place finish.

(Image credit: Jesse Costa/WBUR)

