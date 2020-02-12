Trump Suggests Military Needs To 'Take A Look' At Disciplinary Action Against Key Witness Vindman

Articles

The rule of law is collapsing in real time. Near the end of another Oval Office grievance session, Donald Trump said it perhaps isn't enough that he had Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman escorted from from his White House national security position, along with his twin brother, in direct retaliation for Vindman's testimony accurately describing what he knew of Trump's efforts to extort the Ukrainian government into providing or manufacturing anti-Biden "dirt." "It turned out what he reported [of the Trump-Zelensky call] was very different. [...] And so we sent him on his way to a much different location and the military can handle him any way they want. General Milley has him now, [...] he can have him, and his brother also. So we'll find out what happened, we'll find out. But he reported very inaccurate things." Trump was then asked directly by a reporter whether he was signaling, in his claims of Vindman's alleged wrongdoing, that Vindman should face "disciplinary action."

