Our Final Forecast For The New Hampshire Primary

Because very few national polls were released after Iowa, we’ve been eagerly awaiting Monmouth University’s latest national poll even as ballots are cast in New Hampshire. That data has now been incorporated into the model, and with just a few hours until the first polling places close, we’ve frozen the forecast — candidates’ odds won’t update and no new information will be added until after New Hampshire results are available.
First, here’s what our model says about candidates’ overall chances of winning a majority of pledged delegates. Coming into tonight’s vote, Sen. Bernie Sanders is the candidate most likely to win a majority of pledged delegates overall, with a roughly a 1 in 2 (46 percent) shot. But after a Sanders majority, the next-most-likely outcome is that no single candidate will win a majority of pledged delegates, which has about a 1 in 4 (27 percent) chance of happening. Former Vice President Joe Biden is then the candidate with the next-best chance of winning a majority (14 percent) though that represents quite a fall from where he stood before the Iowa caucuses (43 percent). Meanwhile, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren both have a 1 in 20 (5 percent) shot of getting a majority of pledged delegates in the primary, and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has a 1 in 40 (3 percent) chance.
As for New Hampshire, our forecast suggests Sanders is likely to win the most votes, with a 2 in 3 (67 percent) shot. But Buttigieg could still pull an upset in New Hampshire, as he has about a 3 in 10 (31 percent) chance of winning the most votes. The potential for the other candidates to finish first is low, with Warren having a 1 percent shot of winning the most votes, and Biden and Klobuchar each at less than 1 percent.
The polls heading into New Hampshire have been pretty clear: Sanders has a fairly comfortable lead. Buttigieg has seen a bounce post-Iowa, but that has started to level off in recent days, which is why our forecast thinks Sanders still has the best shot of winning the most votes in New Hampshire.
In fact, things look pretty good for Sanders more generally. There haven’t been that many national polls since Iowa, but three more have come out since yesterday afternoon, and all of them show Sanders ahead of Biden to varying degrees:
As for the last three New Hampshire surveys we have, they largely echo what other late surveys of the Granite State — and our model — show: Sanders is leading, but Buttigieg is within striking distance, while the rest of the field lags several points behind.
Taken together, these polls show Sanders with an edge in New Hampshire, but they suggest Buttigieg could still overtake him. It’s also possible that Klobuchar is inching toward a third-place finish, which, if it happens, could help her remain in the race for some time to come. None of the surveys offered much good news for Warren or Biden, though you can never rule out surprises in New Hampshire. Regardless, we’ll be following all the results tonight on our live blog, so please join us as we dig into the numbers and analyze what New Hampshire means for the Democratic nomination contest.
