Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 22:40 Hits: 3

House Democrats who know a thing or two about winning in the most competitive parts of the country are sounding the alarm about Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) potentially becoming the party’s presidential nominee.Vulnerable House Democrats are not only...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/482648-vulnerable-democrats-fret-over-surging-sanders