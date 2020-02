Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) says he will not bring a budget resolution to the Senate floor this year, even though Senate Budget Committee Chairman Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) says he plans to put one together.McConnell said Congress will...

