Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is asking the Justice Department's top watchdog to investigate the decision to recommend Roger Stone receive a lesser sentence. Schumer sent a letter to Justice Department Inspector General...

