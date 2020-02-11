UPDATE 6: All 4 Roger Stone Prosecutors Resign Or Withdraw After Bill Barr Bows To King Trump

Articles

So much for that whole equal justice under the law thing. Now that impeached-forever Trump is unfettered and running free, he's determined to protect those ratfckers who carried out his orders. First, there was news that Mike Flynn's sentencing has been delayed indefinitely, and now this: The DOJ is changing its sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone, according to a Senior DOJ official. “The Department finds seven to nine years extreme, excessive and grossly disproportionate," the source said, adding the DOJ will clarify its position on sentencing later today — Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) February 11, 2020 The Washington Post reports that the statement came hours after President Trump tweeted of the sentence prosecutors recommended, “This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!” even though senior Justice Department officials said the decision was made ahead of the tweet. As if Trump didn't pick up the phone and rant at them first or something.

