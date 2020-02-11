The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Twitter Blasts Barr After Stone Prosecutors Resign

Late on Monday the DOJ filed their sentencing memo for Roger Stone, pushing for a prison sentence of between 7 to 9 years. Trump really didn't like that, tweeting this out: This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020 Early Tuesday morning, this news broke that the DOJ was backtracking, probably in response to Trump's tweet (and maybe a call to Bill Barr): The DOJ is changing its sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone, according to a Senior DOJ official. “The Department finds seven to nine years extreme, excessive and grossly disproportionate," the source said, adding the DOJ will clarify its position on sentencing later today

