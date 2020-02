Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 17:24 Hits: 2

Longtime CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera announced Tuesday she will challenge Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez for her seat in Congress. “I’m running for NY-14 to fight for the people of Queens … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/congress/article240187277.html#storylink=rss