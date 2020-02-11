Trump LOSES Dixville Notch Primary To Write-In Bloomberg

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020

Donald Trump lost. A grand total of ONE registered Republican came out to the midnight vote (first in the nation publicity stunt) at Dixville Notch, New Hampshire. That registered Republican did not vote for his party's incumbent president. Instead, that voter wrote in Mike Bloomberg. Mike Bloomberg also "won" the Democratic side with two write-in votes. Yes, it pays to advertise in the multi millions of dollars. But we may be looking more closely at what happens on the Republican side tonight as the entire state's votes are tallied. If Trump loses 20% of the PRIMARY vote tonight, that's a sign of disaster ahead for Republicans nationwide. Too bad they didn't remove him from office when they had the chance. BREAKING NEWS: In Historically Stupid Election Result, Michael Bloomberg, Who Is Not Contesting New Hampshire, Wins Democratic *and* Republican Primary Vote in Dixville Notch — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) February 11, 2020

