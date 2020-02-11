Republican Group Releases New Ad Supporting Lt. Col. Vindman

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020

Republicans for the Rule of Law is part of Defending Democracy Together, a group founded by Never Trumper William Kristol. Here's how they introduced this new ad: This is Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. He received a Purple Heart when he was wounded in Iraq, and later served on the National Security Council for the Trump White House. He was subpoenaed by Congress to testify about the Ukraine scandal, and he followed the law. As a penalty for telling the truth, President Trump fired him and his twin brother and had them escorted from the White House. No president should retaliate against anyone for following the law. This isn’t how the president is supposed to treat military heroes who obey the law. Our military deserves better. Our country deserves better. Lt. Col. Vindman deserves better. Maybe someone should send it to Lou Dobbs!

