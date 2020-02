Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 12:20 Hits: 4

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to NPR's Asma Khalid and Faiz Shakir, who manages Sen. Bernie Sanders Democratic presidential campaign, about the primary — where voting in some areas began at midnight.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/11/804750301/voting-is-underway-in-new-hampshire-for-first-in-the-nation-primary?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics