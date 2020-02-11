Prosecutors Recommend A Sentence Of 7 To 9 Years For Dirty Trickster Roger Stone

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 12:10 Hits: 6

Looks like Donald Trump sycophant and Nixon era Dirty Trickster, Roger Stone, may be spending many many years in prison, if federal prosecutors get close to the sentence they are recommending for the convicted felon. Stone actually faced up to 50 years in prison, but prosecutors are only recommended 7 to 9 years, a pretty substantial departure for a younger felon. But Stone is already 67 - so a sentence of 9 years could be a death sentence. Or close to it. Stone was convicted of 7 counts, including charges of lying to Congress, witness tampering and other charges. For those keeping track, this is the sixth Trump associate convicted of a crime and the last person indicted following the Mueller investigation. The Washington Post is reporting that prosecutors who worked with Mueller were pushing for this longer sentence, but supervisors (who probably now report to Bill Barr) wanted a shorter sentence. In the end, the prosecutors got their wish and based on sentencing guidelines, the sentence of 7 to 9 years was the final recommendation.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/prosecutors-recommend-sentence-7-9-years