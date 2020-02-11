The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Lou Dobbs Tells Defense Sec. Mark Esper He'd Better Stop Contradicting Trump

Lou Dobbs, who never served in the military, has a lot of opinions about Defense Sec. Mark Esper. Esper's original sin? Not aligning 100% with Lou's hero Trump. I bring up Dobbs' lack of military service because he has little understanding of or respect for the military's nonpartisan traditions. He's gone after Esper before for not licking Trump's boots and actually declaring himself in alignment with... Jim Mattis. Remember when Trump was running, and voters were reassured by him saying "I would listen to the generals"? What a crock that was. Since the minute he got in, this inexperienced blowhard has made disastrous moves -- despite opposition from "his generals." Because hey, that's what dictators do, amirite? Here, Dobbs is going off on Esper because he dared to give Lt. Col Alexander Vindman and his brother jobs after they were purged by Trump in his post-impeachment retribution, "giving Vindman a soft place to land." "Just where the hell did Esper come up with a suggested threat of any kind of retaliation?" Dobbs huffed. Gee, I don't know, Lou. Lemme think.

