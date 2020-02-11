Joe Biden: 'We Could Run Mickey Mouse Against This President And Have A Shot'

Articles

Tuesday, 11 February 2020

During this morning's live show from New Hampshire, Joe Biden responded to Joe Scarborough asking him about Bernie Sanders saying Biden has baggage. Biden responded that Bernie's described himself as a democratic socialist and points out that has its own baggage. "And so, look, it's a -- we're going to see, though. This is a marathon, man. I don't think anybody's predicted much of anything about who's going to win nominations in recent past," Biden said. "James Carville and other Democrats recently put a finer point, saying we cannot nominate Bernie Sanders or we'll lose. People won't vote for socialism, he says. Do you agree if Bernie Sanders is the nominee, Cemocrats will lose?" Scarborough said. "I refuse to suggest any Democrat can lose," Biden said, vehement. "I think we could run Mickey Mouse against this president and have a shot." He's right. There's no perfect candidate, and there's no candidate without baggage. By the time the Republican attack machine gets going, our nominee will look like a baggage factory! We can't pick someone on the basis of what Republicans will do. We can only pick who we think is the best person to carry the banner.

