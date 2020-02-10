Top Democratic Presidential Challengers Spar a Day ahead of New Hampshire Primary

Articles

Published on Monday, 10 February 2020

Democratic presidential contenders are making a furious last minute push for votes ahead of Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary. Polls show Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders leading the field in New Hampshire followed by former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Battling for third place are Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and former vice president Joe Biden. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has a preview from Washington.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/top-democratic-presidential-challengers-spar-day-ahead-new-hampshire-primary-4178106