The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Top Democratic Presidential Challengers Spar a Day ahead of New Hampshire Primary

Category: Politics Hits: 1

Democratic presidential contenders are making a furious last minute push for votes ahead of Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary.  Polls show Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders leading the field in New Hampshire followed by former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.  Battling for third place are Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and former vice president Joe Biden.  VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has a preview from Washington.

image
0

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/top-democratic-presidential-challengers-spar-day-ahead-new-hampshire-primary-4178106

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version