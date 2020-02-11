The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

US Lawmakers Say Trump’s Proposed Cuts to Foreign Aid Headed to the Trash Can

President Donald Trump is proposing a steep 21% cut in aid the United States provides to foreign countries, and the State Department says it stands by the draft budget. But U.S. lawmakers, who control the budget process, say the proposed cuts in foreign assistance would weaken U.S. national security and global leadership. VOA’s Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from Washington.

