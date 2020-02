Articles

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) is demanding answers from Attorney General William Barr about a Justice Department "intake process" that will review information on Ukraine from President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani.&...

