Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 00:31 Hits: 2

Several GOP senators on Monday defended the ousters of two key impeachment inquiry witnesses, arguing that they weren't loyal to President Trump. The president's decision to recall Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/482432-gop-senators-defend-sondland-vindman-ouster-they-werent-loyal