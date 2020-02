Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 01:37 Hits: 2

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and its allies spent more than $750,000 on lobbying last year as the push to pay athletes intensified. The NCAA said it spent $450,000 on in-house and outside lobbyists last year. Two of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/482455-ncaa-and-its-allies-spent-nearly-1m-on-lobbying-last-year-amid-push-for