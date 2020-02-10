Sen. Joe Manchin Throws Epic Shade At Man-Baby-In-Chief

Articles

Nice to see one of the Republi-Dems come out swinging against Trump. Hallie Jackson had Senator Joe Manchin on her show, and asked him about being the target of some particularly vicious tweets from His Highness because of his vote to convict Trump of both impeachment charges. Presumably, Trump knew single-cell creatures like Susan Collins and Lamar Alexander would vote to acquit, but apparently he also had hopes that the (technically) Democratic senator from West Virginia would also vote with the Republicans. Who could blame him? Sen. Manchin did, after all, vote to put alleged rapist and confessed beer-lover Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court. Anyhow, Trump apparently reached deep into his well of cleverly-contrived zingers to call Manchin "Senator Munchkin." Har. Jackson asked him about this, and also about the accusation from Pres. Putinpoodle that Manchin was a huge disappointment to his constituents, and a puppet of Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Sen. Manchin did not hold back, and hit Trump where it hurts.

