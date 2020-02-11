'What The Bleep Was THAT?' Nicolle Wallace Can't Believe Latest Rudy News

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 01:02 Hits: 3

Nicolle Wallace's response to Lindsey Graham's explanation of how the Justice Department will verify Rudy Giuliani's wingnut gossip was priceless. "What?" An incredulous Wallace asked. "Rudy writes crap on napkins and hands them to Lev Parnas. What the bleep was that?" She asked Frank Figliuzzi what the crazy looked like from inside the FBI. "First, I'd like the establish my own process. It's a conspiracy hotline. Please dial 1-800-UTTER-BS. Usual spelling for B.S.," Figliuzzi said. "If you have a concocted conspiracy theory that's been proven wrong by our entire intelligence community and proven to be Russian propaganda, please call 1-800-UTTER-BS. "Look, you mentioned the FBI. In seriousness, we don't know the extent, if any, to which the FBI is actually going to be involved in vetting this nonsense. We have an agency that investigates this stuff. It is the FBI. ln all seriousness, here's what's going on. The attorney general is saying 'I'm going to have my own investigation on the origins of the Russia case. I can't trust the FBI to vet what Rudy's doing. I've got this. Let's not trust our institutions. "That's what's the most disturbing thing of all of this. The American public buying off on the fact that the AG's going to handle all this by himself because you know what?We can't trust our institutions with it," he said. "And they confirmed what Lindsey Graham seemed to blurt out yesterday about Rudy Giuliani," Wallace said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/what-bleep-was-nicolle-wallace-cant