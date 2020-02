Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 10 February 2020 10:08 Hits: 1

Many federal judges have quit over the Trump administration's stance on immigration and asylum. NPR's Noel King talks to retired judge Charles Honeyman of the Philadelphia Immigration Court.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/10/804408028/why-immigration-judges-opt-to-leave-over-white-house-policies?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics