Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 10 February 2020 12:22 Hits: 1

Defense spending is expected to rise only slightly in the White House's proposed Fiscal 2021 budget. The Navy considers overhauling its fleet, and aims to have 355 warships.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/10/804423117/u-s-navy-ponders-an-ambitious-makeover-of-its-fleet?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics