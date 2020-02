Articles

Published on Monday, 10 February 2020

If there is a successful second Trump term, his impeachment will shrink into insignificance. If things go the other way, the Senate's vote to acquit him may seem a missed opportunity.

(Image credit: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

