Published on Monday, 10 February 2020

Amazon accuses the president of interfering in the process over a personal rift with CEO Jeff Bezos. Microsoft won the Pentagon's $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract after months of controversy.

(Image credit: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/10/804480574/amazon-wants-trump-to-testify-about-military-contract-awarded-to-microsoft?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics