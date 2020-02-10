Green Day/Blue Texas-- A Contest

Articles

March 3 isn't just Super Tuesday for the presidential candidates, it is also the big day for many congressional candidates all over the country. One of the best candidates Blue America has endorsed, Mike Siegel-- who has the best chance to replace a toxic Trump enabler (Michael McCaul)-- needs some help with his field campaign. Blue America wants to help him raise some money for that and we're going to offer this double platinum Green Day Insomniac award. This is an RIAA-certified award for 2 million albums sold and it was awarded to their label president Howie Klein, now the treasurer of the Blue America PAC.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/green-dayblue-texas-contest