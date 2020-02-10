Military Prayer Breakfasts Promise To Unify—But Deliver The Opposite

Articles

[UPDATE: Without explanation, the Air Force has remedied the situation described here, after the story was posted, and before the St. Louis Post Dispatch posted their own story on the controversy. The story still stands as a record of what did happen--and would have remained true without media exposure, which began right here with this story. Added details below.] Prayer is supposed to bring people together, at least that’s the promise. But in practice it’s often the opposite. During the Civil Rights Movement, for example, it was frequently noted that Sunday mornings were the most segregated time of the week. Today’s military reveals another contradiction—how coercive prayer events undermine the very cohesion they’re allegedly supposed to promote. While Trump’s speech at the National Prayer Breakfast has sparked widespread controversy, there are close to a thousand similar prayer breakfasts and luncheons being held at military bases across the country and around the world, and those events—barely noticed by the wider civilian world—always embody some degree of that contradiction, which is closely monitored by Military Religious Freedom Foundation. This year, at Scott Air Force Base in St. Clair County, Illinois, the local Air Force commander, Colonel Jeremiah S. Heathman, clearly crossed a bright line, where informal social pressure crosses over into conduct that’s clearly prohibited, in order to protect the religious freedom of all who serve under him. “It should be the chapel running a prayer breakfast, not the command,” MRFF President Mikey Weinstein told Crooks and Liars. [See Heathman’s invitation here.] “Both the sender of the invitation and the prayer breakfast's speaker are high ranking (one officer and one NCO) in command positions, and are clearly in violation of Air Force Instruction 1-1.” As a result, fifteen individuals—Christian and non-Christian alike—reached out for MRFF’s help.

