‘That’s Retaliation’: CBS Host Hits Lindsey Graham For Backing Firing Of Impeachment Witnesses

Published on Monday, 10 February 2020

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman has become a target of Republicans after participating in the president’s impeachment hearings. On Sunday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) suggested that Vindman, who was forced out of his White House position, likely leaked information about President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scheme to the original whistleblower who outed the crime. However, there is no evidence to support Graham’s theory. “What have I learned in the last two years?” Graham told CBS host Margaret Brennan. “As to Col. Vindman, he was not allowed to be asked questions about his alleged connections to the alleged whistleblower.” “He was asked,” Brennan interjected. “And he denied it.” The CBS host pointed out that Vindman’s twin brother was also removed from the administration although he had no role in the Ukraine scandal. “Nobody knows this!” Graham exclaimed. “I can promise you this, he has never been asked questions like, ‘Did you leak to the whistleblower?’ People in his chain of command have been suspicious of him regarding his political point of view.” Brennan reminded Graham that the Trump administration is on record saying there were no leaks from the National Security Council.

