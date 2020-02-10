Trump's 2021 'Budget' Pays For Tax Cuts By Slashing Medicare

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 10 February 2020

Above, Assistant Treasury Secretary Monica Crowley (yeah) explains (to ten-million-a-year Stuart Varney) Trump's 2021 budget cuts to health care this way: "The president also understands that Washington's habit of out of control spending without consequence has to be stopped." How will announcing cuts to nursing home residents and the elderly work for Trump in an election year? We're about to find out. Trump released his "budget" for 2021, and it includes huge cuts in Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security disability. It also includes money for his "wall," (the one that blew over into Mexico and also needs to have open gates several months a year for flood control.) Most remarkable is that the cuts match almost dollar-for-dollar the tax cuts Trump has provided to the billioniare class. On Social Security & Medicare, reminder:Estimated $2 trillion cost of Bush and Trump-era tax cuts (for the top 1%) through 2025 is same amount House GOP recently proposed cutting from Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and Obamacare. (not enacted, just a budget proposal.)

