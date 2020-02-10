Stable Genius Say Coronovirus Will 'Go Away' In April

Articles

How many Republican members of Congress would like to hang from the end of a rope until Donald Trump did or said something that brought better healthcare to Americans? Monday the stable genius told a group of governors at the White House that the coronavirus, which has killed over nine hundred people and infected over 40,000 is going to go away in April. Because it will be warmer weather in April. No, really. DONALD TRUMP: A lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat. As the heat comes in. Typically that will go away in April. We're in great shape, though. The head of the World Health Organization disagrees: In an evolving public health emergency, all countries must step up efforts to prepare for #2019nCoV’s possible arrival and do their utmost to contain it should it arrive. This means lab capacity for rapid diagnosis, contact tracing and other tools in the public health arsenal. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 9, 2020

