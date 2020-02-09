Graham: DOJ &#8216;Process&#8217; Set Up For Giuliani To Send Biden Dirt To Barr

Articles

The dirt-digging on the Bidens appears to be far from over.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) claims that Attorney General Bill Barr told him Sunday morning that the Justice Department has set up a “process” for Rudy Giuliani to send dirt on Joe Biden directly to Barr.

In an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday morning, Graham said that he’s “going to get to the bottom of the FISA work process” which involves making sure that “Hunter Biden’s conflict of interest is explored because it’s legitimate.”

CBS’ Margaret Brennan then asked for clarification, citing how he said earlier in the interview that he spoke with Barr, and whether that means that the DOJ has been ordered to investigate the Bidens.

After Graham clarified that he spoke with Barr Sunday morning, he denied that the DOJ is probing the Bidens but that the department is “receiving information coming out of the Ukraine from Rudy to see.”

Graham went on to claim that Giuliani told him that the department has “created a process that Rudy could give information and they would see if it’s verified.”

After praising Giuliani for being a “good lawyer” who’s “a crime fighter” and is “loyal to the President,” Graham insisted that “the Russians are still up to it” before railing against the Bidens.

“Deterrence is not working. So let’s look at Hunter Biden’s conflict. Let’s look at Joe Biden. Vice President Biden, what did you do when they told you your son was on Burisma’s board?” Graham said. “It undercuts your ability to fight corruption. Did you take it seriously? Obviously he didn’t.”

Watch Graham’s remarks below:

Remarkable. Sen. Graham says he talked to AG Barr this morning and they have set up a "process" by which Rudy Giuliani will now send his Biden "dirt" directly to AG Barr. pic.twitter.com/gteVz53jIG — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 9, 2020

Brennan: "This sounds alot like this is in some ways a taxpayer funded oppo research operation against Joe Biden. Isn't this exactly what was at the heart of the impeachment probe to begin with?" pic.twitter.com/SYQDjAbT0j — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 9, 2020

