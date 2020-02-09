Giuliani: You&#8217;ll See What Trump Did Was &#8216;Perfectly Justifiable&#8217; Over Next Couple Months

Articles

Rudy Giuliani argued that the public will soon see that President Trump’s Ukraine pressure campaign was “perfectly justifiable” even after his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial.

During an interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo Sunday morning, Giuliani called Trump’s acquittal “wonderful but it never should have happened” before teasing that there’s more to come in terms of justifying Trump’s efforts to dig up false allegations against the Bidens.

“He didn’t do anything wrong,” Giuliani said. “I think over the next couple of months, you’re going to see what he did was perfectly justifiable. The amount of crimes that Democrats committed in Ukraine are astounding.”

Giuliani went on to stoke the GOP talking point that Biden wanted to protect his son Hunter — who sat on Burisma’s board — when then-President Barack Obama sent Joe Biden to Ukraine to fight corruption.

“When you say investigate Hunter Biden — Joe Biden was the guy who did the bribe,” Giuliani said. “And Joe Biden was the guy who took the bribe in order to protect Burisma.”

Giuliani’s latest remarks coincide with Graham’s claim during a Sunday morning interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the Justice Department has set up a “process” for Giuliani to send dirt on Biden directly to Attorney General Bill Barr.

The day before Trump’s Senate trial acquittal last Wednesday, Giuliani told NPR that the President should “100 percent” investigate Biden even after being acquitted.

Giuliani: "Over the next couple of months you're going to see what [Trump] did was perfectly justifiable." pic.twitter.com/YddDFOaxxL — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 9, 2020

