Presidential Debates, a Learning Experience for College Students

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 09 February 2020

For decades, presidential debates have been taking place on college campuses, including Friday night’s Democratic debate in New Hampshire. The reasons are mostly practical—universities are typically equipped with spacious auditoriums, parking lots, and media centers. But they also provide students an opportunity to be directly involved in the national political conversation. VOA’s Esha Sarai traveled to St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, to find out more about the student experience just ahead of a key primary for the 2020 presidential election.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/presidential-debates-learning-experience-college-students-4177626