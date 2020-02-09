The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Presidential Debates, a Learning Experience for College Students

Category: Politics Hits: 1

For decades, presidential debates have been taking place on college campuses, including Friday night’s Democratic debate in New Hampshire. The reasons are mostly practical—universities are typically equipped with spacious auditoriums, parking lots, and media centers. But they also provide students an opportunity to be directly involved in the national political conversation. VOA’s Esha Sarai traveled to St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, to find out more about the student experience just ahead of a key primary for the 2020 presidential election.

image
0

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/presidential-debates-learning-experience-college-students-4177626

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version