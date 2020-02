Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 10 February 2020 00:19 Hits: 1

Democratic presidential contenders took jabs at each Sunday two days ahead of the crucial New Hampshire party primary, attempting to undercut each others' credentials to take on Republican President Donald Trump in the November national election. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi looks ahead to the second phase of the 2020 election cycle.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/next-stop-democratic-primary-contest-new-hampshire-4177651