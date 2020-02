Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 09 February 2020 17:37 Hits: 1

Rep. Denny Heck (D-Wash.), who is retiring at the end of his current term, said in a new interview that there is “way more hate” in politics compared to years past."There's way more hate in this business than there ever used to be," Heck, who...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/482230-outgoing-lawmaker-laments-way-more-hate-in-this-business-than-there-ever-used