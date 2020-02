Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 09 February 2020 14:00 Hits: 1

Texas Republicans are laser focused on November — and on Tarrant County. This North Texas community, they stress, is more than just a key battleground in the general election this … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/election/article239947073.html#storylink=rss