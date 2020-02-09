Secrets And Lies — Sen. Chris Murphy Asks GAO To Investigate Trump

Articles

This caught my attention yesterday but I didn’t get around to it: Here's another Trump abuse of power that should alarm you. Trump will likely pervert classification authority to keep info buried that would undercut his campaign claims and inform voters about Russian interference. I talked to @ChrisMurphyCT about this:https://t.co/1FVy9CiYMu — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) February 7, 2020 And if you follow the link to the article it becomes clear… Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) has called on the Government Accountability Office, or GAO, to undertake a review of whether the administration is over-classifying government information to keep it hidden from public view to protect Trump. …that it already happened. I’m talking about the NSA classified server where Impeached-for-Life Prznint Stupid’s minions buried the so-called perfect call’s actual transcript, which so far has not seen the light of day. “Read the transcript,” he’s moo’ed at us, endlessly. And I would be delighted to, so please declassify it.

