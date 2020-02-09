John Dean Scoffs At Marco Rubio's 'Silly Talk' Excusing Trump's 'Friday Night Massacre'

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 09 February 2020

John Dean tore into Marco Rubio for defending Donald Trump's vengeful firings of LTC Vindman and Ambassador Gordon Sondland on CNN Saturday. As reaction rolled in like fire on social media over Donald Trump's "Friday Night Massacre," Senator Marco Rubio felt the urge to intervene with this tweet: Col. Vindman wasn’t “fired” he’s still an Army officer. He was assigned to NSC to serve the President who has a right to have people he trusts on his staffSondland was a politically appointee. No point in having a political appointee who no longer has the Presidents confidence — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 8, 2020 CNN anchor Ana Cabrera asked John Dean about that during an interview Saturday. “Well, you know, that certainly doesn’t apply to Vindman’s brother, who did not testify and who is guilty by association — by blood,” Dean said, laughing. “So, you know, that’s the kind of silly talk that a guy like Rubio will use to justify this kind of action,” he continued. “He knows as well as anybody that it’s revenge, that he was a vital person on the National Security Council, that they’re in the process of hollowing out the National Security Council, they’re removing maybe 50, 60, 70 people who they have slight suspicions might be leakers and might not be Trump supporters,” Dean reminded viewers. “So they don’t care what’s going to happen.”

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/john-dean-scoffs-marco-rubios-silly-talk