Jeanine Pirro Rages At Mitt Romney: 'Get The Hell Out Of The United States Senate!'

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 09 February 2020 16:26 Hits: 6

Fox host and Trump boot-licker "judge" Jeanine Pirro opened her show this Saturday with yet another of her over-the-top, rage-filled rants, this time in response to Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who dared to defy Dear Leader with his vote for Trump's conviction for abuse of power. Jeanine Pirro to Mitt Romney: 'How about you get the hell out of the United States Senate?': Judge Jeanine Pirro minced no words Saturday in slamming Sen. Mitt Romney for being the sole Republican voting to convict President Trump during last week's Senate impeachment trial. Pirro claimed that Romney -- the 2012 Republican presidential nominee from Utah, who lost to Barack Obama that year -- voted the way he did out of jealousy of Trump, who was able to win the White House for the GOP four years later. "Permit me to introduce you to a non-leader," Pirro said on "Justice with Judge Jeanine." "The first United States senator in American history to vote to convict the president of his own party -- Mitt Romney, the sole and only Republican to vote to convict President Trump. "How dare he!" she added. "How could he? And why would he?" Pirro also criticized Romney and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for invoking their faith while criticizing the president.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/jeanine-pirro-rages-mitt-romney-get-hell