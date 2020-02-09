Lindsey Graham Promises To Haul All Of Trump's Political Enemies In Front Of His Committee

Articles

Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham told Fox's Jeanine Pirro to "just hang tight" as he prepares to help Trump take revenge on his political enemies by hauling them in front of his committee with the help of Trump's corrupt DOJ. Graham told Pirro he's going to give Barr a list of witnesses which includes everyone from the whistleblower, to Comey, to McCabe to Yates, to Obama, to the Bidens, to you name it, and expect this list to grow before it's over. Here's what it looks like when Democracy dies from this Saturday's Justice with Judge Jeanine. PIRRO: Let's talk about now. Let's switch it to the you guys. Now we know that there... do we expect that you as chairman of Judiciary or Burr, chairman of Intelligence may want to look at the whistleblower or may want to look at the Bidens? I know Treasury has subpoenaed Hunter Biden's financial records. But James Reese apparently does doesn't have an appetite... he says, of course he is the chair of Foreign Relations, and he says, “I've got other things I'm doing now and I haven't given it any thought.” “Haven't given it any thought”?!! America's been talking about this for three months! GRAHAM: So, we're are not going to live in a world where as a Republican you get investigated from the day you get sworn in, three years later they are still coming after you. Here's what amazes me. The Russian investigation. What happened? Half the people behind the Russian investigation are going to go to jail and Trump was cleared.

