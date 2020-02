Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020 22:29 Hits: 1

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with former Pentagon speechwriter John Gans about the firing of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman from the National Security Council.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/08/804163430/nyt-opinion-writer-on-vindictive-trump-firings?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics