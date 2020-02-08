Trump's Proposed Benefits Changes Harm Rural People With Disabilities

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020

Rural Americans are more likely than urban Americans to experience disability. Natee K Jindakum/Shutterstock.com Lillie Greiman, The University of Montana and Catherine Ipsen, The University of Montana Changes to the Social Security Disability Insurance program proposed in January by the Trump administration could make it harder for over 8 million Americans with disabilities to maintain federal benefits. That’s particularly true for those in rural communities, where we have worked and studied for the past 35 years.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/trumps-proposed-benefits-changes-harm