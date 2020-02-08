The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Joy Reid Writes Sen. Susan Collins A Letter

Category: Politics Hits: 1

Senator Susan Collins gets a lot of grief. People call her spineless, traitorous, complicit, moronic, ridiculous, a laughingstock, and a whole host of other nasty names. Well, I am also a woman who has been the victim of bullying and terrible name-calling by people who don't like my actions and/or my beliefs. And as someone who has been there, I have something to say to all you people calling Susan Collins terrible names. Keep up the good work. After her decision to aid and abet the criminal enterprise in the White House with her vote to acquit Trump, and her insulting, vapid attempts at justification by saying she thinks (no, wait, HOPES!) he's learned his lesson, she deserves every single ounce of it. Here's a righteous rant by Joy Reid, framed with lovely background music and Reid's luminous smile, ripping Senator Collins several new body cavities, metaphorically speaking, of course.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/joy-reid-writes-sen-susan-collins-letter

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version