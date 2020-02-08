Joy Reid Writes Sen. Susan Collins A Letter

Articles

Senator Susan Collins gets a lot of grief. People call her spineless, traitorous, complicit, moronic, ridiculous, a laughingstock, and a whole host of other nasty names. Well, I am also a woman who has been the victim of bullying and terrible name-calling by people who don't like my actions and/or my beliefs. And as someone who has been there, I have something to say to all you people calling Susan Collins terrible names. Keep up the good work. After her decision to aid and abet the criminal enterprise in the White House with her vote to acquit Trump, and her insulting, vapid attempts at justification by saying she thinks (no, wait, HOPES!) he's learned his lesson, she deserves every single ounce of it. Here's a righteous rant by Joy Reid, framed with lovely background music and Reid's luminous smile, ripping Senator Collins several new body cavities, metaphorically speaking, of course.

