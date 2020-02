Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 09 February 2020 01:00 Hits: 1

Rush Limbaugh reacts as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky E. Fletcher McClellan, Elizabethtown College; Christopher Devine, University of Dayton, and Kyle C. Kopko, Elizabethtown College President Donald Trump awarded his 15th Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative radio commentator Rush Limbaugh on Feb. 4.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/trump-s-presidential-medal-freedom-choices