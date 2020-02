Articles

In post-acquittal campaign emails President Trump has upgraded himself from the “perfect phone call” to the “perfect president”.

From one just this morning. “Like I’ve been saying all along, I DID NOTHING WRONG. If they had just read the TRANSCRIPT, they would’ve seen that I’ve been a PERFECT PRESIDENT.”

