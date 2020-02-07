The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Start the presses! GPO prints the president’s budget

Category: Politics Hits: 1

The Government Publishing Office is hard at work ahead of the public release of President Donald Trump’s budget, printing and binding the document for distribution.

Every year since 1921, thousands of copies of the president’s budget are printed and bound at the GPO, with this year marking the 99th time the organization has printed physical copies. To mark the occasion, Russ Vought, the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, paid a visit to the GPO Thursday to get a tour of the facilities and see the binding process in action.

The post Start the presses! GPO prints the president’s budget appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/02/07/start-the-presses-gpo-prints-the-presidents-budget/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version