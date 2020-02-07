Start the presses! GPO prints the president’s budget

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 17:08

The Government Publishing Office is hard at work ahead of the public release of President Donald Trump’s budget, printing and binding the document for distribution.

Every year since 1921, thousands of copies of the president’s budget are printed and bound at the GPO, with this year marking the 99th time the organization has printed physical copies. To mark the occasion, Russ Vought, the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, paid a visit to the GPO Thursday to get a tour of the facilities and see the binding process in action.

