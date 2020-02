Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020 19:51 Hits: 4

Throughout the impeachment process, NPR interviewed dozens of lawmakers who sat in on the hearings, testimony, defense and votes. Read the key moments in their own words.

(Image credit: Senate Television via AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/08/803807713/how-trumps-impeachment-unfolded-in-the-words-of-those-who-administered-it?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics