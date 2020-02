Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020 15:29 Hits: 1

Aside from times of genuine national crisis, it is hard to recall a week with as many events of political significance as the one we have all just witnessed.

(Image credit: Patrick Semansky/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/08/804043409/strain-scrutiny-settling-scores-the-upshot-of-a-packed-political-week?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics